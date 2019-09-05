Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Randolph Wertz. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Front Royal Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary



John Randolph Wertz, 83, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday September 7 at Front Royal Presbyterian Church.



John was born July 25, 1936 in Roanoke, VA and moved to Front Royal with his family when he was three. He was the son of the late Ernest Guy Wertz and Mary Jennings Wertz.



John graduated from Warren County High in 1954 and from RMA as a Post Graduate in 1955.



John worked as a Rocket Test Engineer at Atlantic Research Corporation until 1974. He worked as a distributer for the The Washington Post until his retirement in 1987.



John loved all sports, especially baseball and football. He was an avid golfer and had two "Hole in Ones".



He coached Little League, Babe Ruth, and American Legion baseball teams for over 20 years. John coached the Jr. Varsity Football team of Mosby Academy as well as a midget football team, who both went undefeated during his two-year tenure.



John was a member of the Front Royal Jaycees and received the "Young Man of the Year" award. He helped build the "Wonder Building" at the Fair Grounds.



John was a member of the J.S. Mosby Camp and served as treasurer. Later in life, he volunteered at the Front Royal Visitor's Center telling stories of the History of Front Royal.



For many years he was an Elder at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church where he was chairman of the Building and Grounds.



John married Carolyn Kuser November 11, 1955 and had three children, Karen "Candy" Wertz Lang, William Randolph "Randy" Wertz (Susie) and Lisa Wertz Owens (Dave); seven grandchildren, Chris Lang (Kristen), Chad Lang, Diane Wertz, Kevin Wertz (Brittany), Jessica Grigsby, David Owens (Angie), and Andrew Owens; and 14 great grandchildren, Kyleigh, Caelyn and Madisyn Lang, Dylan and Kyle Lang, Lexie Wood, Celia Kirk, Blake and Olivia Wertz, Ariana and Adrian Craig, and Kaelyn, Damion and Corbin Owens.



He is survived by three brothers, Harold Wertz of Newport Port News, VA, and Robert and âButchã Wertz of Front Royal, VA; and two sisters, Shirley Wertz Miller of Front Royal, VA, and "Cherry" Wertz Grimsley of Huntly, VA.



He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Wertz Bosserman and Jean Wertz Stoddard; and one brother, Curtis Wertz.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 6 at Maddox Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal VA 22630; or the E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Library, 40 Crescent Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



