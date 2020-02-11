Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert Mitchell Jr.. View Sign Service Information Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center 10001 Nokesville Rd. Manassas , VA 22110 (703)-368-3116 Send Flowers Obituary



John Robert Mitchell, Jr. passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 63, in Manassas, VA, after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer and the complications associated with it.



Born in Front Royal, VA on December 4, 1956 to John Mitchell (preceded in death) and Doris Esteppe Vincent (preceded in death). He was the oldest of four boys. The love and bond shared between John and his brothers was indescribable, and after the unexpected passing of their mother at a young age he saw to it that all were looked after and cared for. He was a graduate of Warren County High School, and while there he enjoyed playing football. He also loved being born and raised in the gorgeous blue ridge mountains where he spent many days hunting and fishing.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Drago Mitchell of Manassas, VA, whose love and care lifted and held him through even the most challenging times. His children, Jennifer Mitchell Boycourt (Kevin Boycourt) of Stephens City, VA, John Robert Mitchell, III of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Christopher Barrett Drago (Meaghan R. Drago) of Manassas, VA, and Matthew Michael Drago of Manassas, VA. He was the proud Pop Pop to one spunky granddaughter, McKinley Eileen Boycourt. He also leaves behind his much-loved brothers, Edwin Mitchell (Penny Mitchell), Kevin Mitchell (Terri Mitchell), and Douglas Mitchell (Laura Mitchell). His lovely mother-in-law Mary Jane (Ginny) Barrett, his Uncle Thomas (Tommy) Esteppe and Aunt Charlotte Esteppe, and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



All who knew John, knew he was a hard-working man, and he loved construction, excavation, and grading work. Through the years he forged many lifelong friendships over the rumble of heavy equipment.



He was direct and often honest to a fault, but fiercely loyal. He loved his family, his pets, his work, and his home. He was known for being quick witted and funny, and he will be dearly missed.



Please join the family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker Post Funeral Home located at 10001 Nokesville Road Manassas, VA 20110 for a Celebration of John's life. All who knew John would know how unfitting it would be to send flowers, so please in lieu of flowers make donations to "The Hospital's Greatest Need Fund" at Virginia Hospital Center via this website:



