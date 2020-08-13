

John Robert Stickley, of Strasburg, formerly of Woodstock, died Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Winchester Medical Center. He was 84.



He was born Aug. 23, 1935 at Woodstock to Fred Monroe Stickley and Mazie Ruth Mauck Stickley.



He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and until retirement operated auto body supply businesses in Winchester and Martinsburg, WV.



Surviving are a daughter, Pam Simmons of Strasburg; a son, Mike Stickley of Charlestown, WV, and a brother, Keith Stickley of Woodstock.



A son, Ricky Stickley and a brother, Kenneth Stickley, are deceased.



No service will be held.

