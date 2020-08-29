John Russell "Rusty" Payne, 69, of Bentonville, Virginia.
Rusty departed this life Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Alexandria, Virginia October 3, 1950 and grew up there and in Lincolnia. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and afterwards worked for his parents, John and Evelyn Payne, at the family business, Payne Supply. He attended Lord Fairfax Community College and had his electrician and plumber licenses. He retired seven years ago and was enjoying life on the family farm.
He was famous for his coffee, roasting his own beans with the taste of a connoisseur. He enjoyed fishing in the pond on the farm and had many rods and reels waiting for him to try out. Music was his big love and his collection of jazz music was vast and he delighted in walking around with his Bluetooth Bose speaker and playing his music for everyone. He practiced Tai Chi for many years and worked hard to perfect his moves and skills.
Rusty was a whole lot more - words are hard to describe the many things he enjoyed in life. We always said he marched to the beat of a different drummer and when presented with a worn path or a bushwhack, he always chose the bushwhack. He delighted in arguing in his own playful way. He never meant harm to anyone and would help if he could.
He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Susan C. Payne of Bentonville; his son, John F. Payne (wife Natalie) of Austria; his sister, Carole Anne Langlais of Bentonville; niece, Jamie Konovich (husband Joe) of Pittsburg; his special nephew, Michael Litwin (wife Tina) of Bentonville; and special cousin, Karen Bishop (husband Mike) of Florida, thank you Mike for being there for him. He is also survived by an uncle, MacArthur Payne; an aunt, Mary Miller; and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Evelyn Payne.
Services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
