John Stover "Jack" Grubb Jr., 82, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. Grubb will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mary Louise Brown and the Rev. William H. Hall II officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Grubb was born November 1, 1936 in Alexandria, VA, a son of the late John Stover and Catherine Reedy Grubb Sr.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Strasburg Moose Lodge, and Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Survivors include his loving wife, Judith Ann Mohr Grubb of Strasburg, VA; his children, Ricky Lee Grubb of Inwood, WV, Kimberly G. Richard of Florida, and Carole Ann Ryman of Strasburg, VA; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Stickley of Strasburg, VA.
Pallbearers will be Michael Finnerty, Gary Ryman, Colin Richards, Kyle Richards, Andy Keeler, and Angel Vasquez.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Landfill Guys, Larry Miller, Kenny Bly, Tommy Walters, and Bill Warner.
The family will receive friends Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 156 W. Washington St., Strasburg, VA 22657 or Compassion Cupboard, P.O. Box 611, Strasburg, VA 22657.
