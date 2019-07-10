John W. "Jack" Weaver Jr., 90, of Winchester, died Monday, July 8, 2019.
Born in 1928, Mr. Weaver was the son of the former John W. and Ada Weaver of Edinburg, VA.
His wife of 54 years, the former Phyllis Stoner of Woodstock, VA, preceded him in death in 2006 as did two sisters, Betty Frances Weaver in 2003 and Jane Grey Garner in 2015.
He is survived by a very dear and loving companion, Alice Dicks of Winchester; a daughter, Pamela and son-in-law Hunter Orndorff of Winchester; a son, David and daughter-in-law Teri Weaver of Richmond; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Orndorff of Winchester, Erin Mulvey of Stephens City, and Will and Sara Weaver of Richmond; and a great grandson, Alex Mulvey of Stephens City.
Upon graduation from Edinburg High School in 1948, Mr. Weaver enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and during the height of the Korean Conflict was stationed in Korea, serving with the 5th Air Force providing secure communications in the 5th Communications Squadron Command of the 315th Air Combat Cargo Group.
While serving in Korea, SSgt. Weaver become the recipient of several citations, including the US/Korean Service Medal, the ROK War Service Medal, the US/Korean Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation.
An employee of the American Telephone & Telegraph Company for some 34 years, Mr. Weaver retired in 1989.
An Amateur Radio Operator with the call letters WB4SXJ, Mr. Weaver was a former member and a past president of the Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club in Winchester.
A past member of the Edinburg Christian Church and of Centenary Church in Winchester, he regularly attended the First United Methodist Church in Winchester.
Friends may call at the Jones Funeral Home in Winchester 6-8 p.m. Monday.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Melester officiating.
Burial will be private in Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Laurel Center, 524 S. Braddock Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 10, 2019