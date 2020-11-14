

John William Bushong, 69, of New Market, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 peacefully at his home.



John was born October 10, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia. He was the youngest son of the late Raymond A. and Ruth Rudy Bushong.



John was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Toms Brook and a loyal member of the New Market Eagles, Woodstock Moose and the Winchester Elks. He will always be best remembered by many as a member of local bands such as Scarlett Sound, Iced Melon, Royal Tones, Glory Road, Mirage Band, Just 4 Fun and the most recent Rock Bottom Band. Some may remember him as a long-time Finance Manager with Woodstock Garage or most recently Edinburg Motors.



If you were lucky enough to have met John, then you know how much he enjoyed playing his bass guitar, singing and just being surrounded by his family and friends. He has never met a stranger and will be remembered as a devoted son and a loving father.



He is survived by his fiance Karen Zerkel of New Market; two daughters, Holly Sutherly of Edinburg and her husband Kevin; and Kerri Mellott of Strasburg; his grandsons Tucker Moats and Steele Sutherly and granddaughter Kennedi Mellott; Geoff Mellott who he thought of as a son, Alexa Curtis and their son Grady Mellott, along with many family and friends that meant so much to him.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Helen and brothers Jacob and Rudy.



At this time the family is planning on a celebration of life at a later date.

