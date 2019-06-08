John William "Cork" Evy Jr., 81, of Front Royal, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Royal Haven.
Mr. Evy was born December 4, 1937 in Mathias West, Virginia, the son of the late John and Frances Evy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline, whom he has now joined.
John is survived by sons, Toby Evy of Mt. Jackson and Shane Evy of Wisconsin; daughters, Rebecca Tormoen of Florida, and Tonya Blosser of Maryland; four grandchildren, Erick Tormoen, Lydia Kerley, Brittany Shackelford, and Destiny Evy; and eight siblings.
Service will be private.
Arrangements are in care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 8, 2019