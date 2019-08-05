John "Johnny" William Kenney, Jr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Atkins Family Cemetery, Linden, Virginia with Pastor Greg Amos officiating.
Mr. Kenney was born on September 7, 1953 in Front Royal to the late John William Kenney, Sr. and Helen Virginia Atkins Kenney.
Surviving along with his mother are his wife of 39 years, Sharon A. Kenney; two daughters, Carrie Patrick and Sandy Zelaska; son, Andy Henry; two brothers, David Kenney and Michael Kenney; and five grandchildren, Colin, Carter, Christopher, Amber and Eric.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 5, 2019