John William Locke, Sr., 69 of Strasburg, VA passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home, Woodstock, VA.A
A funeral service for Mr. Locke will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Wayne Racey officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
John was born in Woodstock, VA on October 6, 1950 a son of the late Lee William and Anna Katherine Sager Locke. He was a member of the Valley Pike Church of the Brethren and enjoyed spending his weekends at the Winchester Speedway. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Joan Locke.
Survivors include the love of his life, Teresa Gochenour of Strasburg, VA; his children, John William Locke, II and wife Denise of Edinburg, VA, Beverly Elaine Click and husband Jay of Edinburg, VA; his grandchildren, Coleman Bradfield and wife Bryanna, Trisha Click, Jack Click, Gracie Click, Dakota Locke, Ashley Herald, Hunter Perkins, Justine Perkins and Raya Trail; his great grandchildren, Waylon Bradfield and Abby Bradfield; his siblings, Jimmy Locke and wife Candy, Millie Gill and husband Punky all of Woodstock, VA.
Pallbearers will be Gerald "Fuzzy" Gochenour, Jr., Robert W. Gochenour, Ronald R. Sager, Larry Bauserman, Earl Bauserman, and Keith Bauserman.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening.
The family suggests that in lieu of flower expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Locke.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 18, 2019