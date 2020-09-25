John William "Jack" MacMillan, 74, of Berryville, VA passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home.
Mr. MacMillan was born in 1946 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Frances Adella (Whitacre) and Raymond Kinzel MacMillan Sr. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1964 and attended Computer Learning Center. Mr. MacMillan was employed at the Administrative Office of the U.S. Court in Washington, DC; employed at Western Union in Middletown, VA; and retired from AT&T.
He joined the United States Coast Guard in 1965 serving as radioman stationed in Baltimore, MD until assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Ingham during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. MacMillan was a lifetime member of the Coast Guard Combat Veterans Association, a life member of the USCGC Ingham Association, and a life member of the VFW.
Jack spent years pursuing his hobby of researching and studying his family history. His genealogical pursuits took him to Scotland several times to trace his ancestors. Jack's love of travel also took him and his wife on many road trips to national parks and different parts of America.
He married Dianne L. Caldwell in 1992 in Berryville, VA.
Surviving with his wife are brothers, Meredith "Fuzzy" MacMillan (Connie) and David MacMillan (Kathy); sister, Linda Mathias (Don); niece, Buffie Marie Kulton; nephews, Brian and Christopher Dorsey, Michael and Steven MacMillan; first cousin, Richard Schuller.
Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond K. "Petey" MacMillan Jr.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackás name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad, 9 S. Buckmarsh Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
