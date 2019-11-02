Northern Virginia Daily

John William Rauch III (1942 - 2019)
John William Rauch III, 76, of Basye, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Rauch was born November 24, 1942 in Martinsburg, WV., son of the late John William Rauch Jr., and Margaret Horner Linton Rauch. He graduated from Shepherd University in West Virginia with Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. He was retired from the textile industry, a member of Grace Baptist Church and an avid golfer.

He is survived by four sons, Tracey Lewis Rauch of Purcellville, Craig William Rauch of Harrisonburg, Shane Wesley Rauch of California and Brady Brook Rauch of Alexandria; two sisters, Shirley Henry of Inwood, WV., Margaret Anderson of Winchester, and a half-sister, Pamela Phlibin and three grandchildren, Shana, Tyler and Greyson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1255 Hoover Road, Woodstock, VA 22664.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 2, 2019
