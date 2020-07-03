John William Smoot, Jr., 69, of Salcha Alaska, formerly of Mt. Jackson VA, passed away June 28, 2020.
John is survived by his wife, Teresa Wolverton Smoot, formerly of Edinburg, VA; sister, Martha Ellen Spilter, of Mt. Jackson, VA; daughter, Kimberly Dorman; grandsons, Tucker and Lance Dorman, of Mt. Jackson, VA; niece, Crystal Hinkle; great niece, Addie Hinkle, both of Mt. Jackson, VA.
A private family service will held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
.