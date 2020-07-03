1/
John William Smoot Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John William Smoot, Jr., 69, of Salcha Alaska, formerly of Mt. Jackson VA, passed away June 28, 2020.

John is survived by his wife, Teresa Wolverton Smoot, formerly of Edinburg, VA; sister, Martha Ellen Spilter, of Mt. Jackson, VA; daughter, Kimberly Dorman; grandsons, Tucker and Lance Dorman, of Mt. Jackson, VA; niece, Crystal Hinkle; great niece, Addie Hinkle, both of Mt. Jackson, VA.

A private family service will held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved