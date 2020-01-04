JOHN ZIMET of Winchester, Virginia was released from this life peacefully on December 23, 2019. He was 81 years old. John's great heart, wonderful voice, gentle humor, constancy, and kindness continue to shine in the lives of his family: Kristin Camitta Zimet, John's beloved wife of nearly 44 years; their children, Marc Joseph Zimet with his partner Glenna Schuette, Deborah Zimet Carlon with her husband Todd Carlon, Zachary Daniel Zimet with his wife Karen Zimet, and Nicholas Evan Zimet with his wife Elizabeth Sanborn; as well as Paul Zimet, his brother. Seven grandchildren carry on his legacy of love: Matthew Llanes, Capeley Zimet, Emily Zimet, Joshua Carlon, Madison Carlon, Melina Zimet, and Diane Zimet.
John had a long career as an accountant and comptroller of printing companies. He was the President of The New York Choral Society, served as President of Rotary International clubs in Tennessee and Virginia, led the Polio Plus campaign for his Rotary district in the effort to eradicate polio around the world, and brought humanitarian relief to Rybinsk, Russia after the fall of Communism. He drove over 40,000 miles for Faith in Action and volunteered for many other community groups. He was a remarkable singer, photographer, traveler, and friend.
A memorial service will be held at The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley on Sunday, February 9, at 1 p.m.
A tribute wall is online at www.ompsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to or to Angels of the Amazon.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 4, 2020