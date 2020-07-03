

Jolie Jones Johnson, 65, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with her loving sons by her side.



Jolie was born on October 15, 1954 to Jacqueline B. Jones Kerr and Harry C. "Chuck" Jones who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Central High School and attended Madison College. Jolie lived in Winchester, Virginia for many years, where she worked in the restaurant industry.



Jolie was a free spirit and social butterfly. She loved music, gardening, cooking, the beach and swimming, and talking about her children and grandchildren. If music was playing, Jolie was dancing!



Jolie is survived by three sons, Jeremy T. Miller of Front Royal, Sean Johnson (Ashley Goolsby) of California and Blake Johnson (Emily Globraith) of Texas; four sisters, Jennifer J. Funk (Michael), Judith J. Smoot (Larry), Jania J. Fravel (Mike) and Lloydine J. Morgan (Walt); stepmother Marie A. Jones; grandchildren Kaylin Miller, Harper Miller, Orion Johnson, Adkyn Johnson, Aurora Johnson, Iris Johnson and Rowan Johnson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and 1 great niece and 2 great nephews.



She is preceded in death by a special maternal grandmother Louella "Nanny" Barr.



Services will be private.



Memorial contributions can be made to either of the following:

Luke's Backpack

Shenandoah Valley

Lutheran Ministries

PO Box 132

Toms Brook, VA 22660

CCAP of Winchester

112 South Kent Street

Winchester, VA 22601

