1/1
Jolie J. Johnson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jolie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jolie Jones Johnson, 65, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with her loving sons by her side.

Jolie was born on October 15, 1954 to Jacqueline B. Jones Kerr and Harry C. "Chuck" Jones who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Central High School and attended Madison College. Jolie lived in Winchester, Virginia for many years, where she worked in the restaurant industry.

Jolie was a free spirit and social butterfly. She loved music, gardening, cooking, the beach and swimming, and talking about her children and grandchildren. If music was playing, Jolie was dancing!

Jolie is survived by three sons, Jeremy T. Miller of Front Royal, Sean Johnson (Ashley Goolsby) of California and Blake Johnson (Emily Globraith) of Texas; four sisters, Jennifer J. Funk (Michael), Judith J. Smoot (Larry), Jania J. Fravel (Mike) and Lloydine J. Morgan (Walt); stepmother Marie A. Jones; grandchildren Kaylin Miller, Harper Miller, Orion Johnson, Adkyn Johnson, Aurora Johnson, Iris Johnson and Rowan Johnson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and 1 great niece and 2 great nephews.

She is preceded in death by a special maternal grandmother Louella "Nanny" Barr.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made to either of the following:
Luke's Backpack
Shenandoah Valley
Lutheran Ministries
PO Box 132
Toms Brook, VA 22660
CCAP of Winchester
112 South Kent Street
Winchester, VA 22601

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 2, 2020
Jolie was a joy to work with and go on adventures with. I have many fond memories of our friendship. She always brought sunshine and fun to everyone who knew her. Jolie, RIP... You are in a better place now.
My condolences to her family and friends. Such a sad loss, but Heavens gain! ❤ ❤ ❤
Suzy Kramer
Friend
July 2, 2020
So very sorry for your families loss. You are in my prayers
Laurie Sine and family
Family
July 2, 2020
o sorry to hear about beautiful Jolie.
Joyce French
Friend
July 2, 2020
you will be greatly missed!
Cheryl Kirchner-Hawkins
Friend
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Warren (G.G.)Thompson
Classmate
July 2, 2020
Jania and family may you all be comforted in knowing Jolie is now free of pain. Her zest for life was contagious and spilled over to those who knew her. Take comfort in your happy memories.
Debbie & Randy Kilby
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved