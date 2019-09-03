Jon Paul Markley, 62, of Maurertown, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Jon was born November 8, 1956 in Woodstock, Virginia, the son of the late Melvin Markley and Jean Fansler Markley.
Jon is survived by a sister, Tacy Markley Hawkins and husband Dan of New Market; and a nephew, Mark D. Hawkins.
Upon Jon's request no services are planned.
Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 3, 2019