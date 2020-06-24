Joseph Allen Hockman, 73, of Wardensville, WV, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Joseph was born on December 5, 1946 in Shenandoah County, VA, the son of the late Hilda Hodson Hockman.
He worked for 41 years in Quarles and retired in 2018 from Vulcan Materials Company in Warrenton, VA. He was a lifetime member of Capon Valley Fire department in Wardensville, WV and a member of Marvins Chapel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, working in the garden, planting flowers and taking care of his birds and chickens.
Joseph married Carolyn Elaine Grey Hockman on November 4, 1967 in Strasburg, VA.
Surviving with his wife is two sons: Mike Hockman of Wardensville, WV; Keith Hockman (Carey) of Wardensville, WV; four brothers; three sisters; two grandchildren: Dale and Wyatt Hockman; three step-grandchildren: Dakota, Dylan and Dalton; and one step-greatgrandchild: Waylon and his little dog Lady.
A funeral service will be held at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, WV on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Sherwin Tharp. Interment will follow in Wardensville Cemetery in Wardensville, WV.
Family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hockman Family, C/O Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 29, Wardensville, WV 26851 or to the Capon Valley Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 308, Wardensville, WV 26851.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 24, 2020.