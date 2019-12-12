Joseph Charles Kuchta, Jr. passed away on December 9, 2019.
Joseph was born on September 20, 1983 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Joseph Charles Kuchta, Sr. (deceased) and Virginia Lucille Greenwalt.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Melvin Greenwalt.
Along with his mother is survived by his stepfather, Terry L. Stottlemyer; two sons, Joseph Charles Kuchta, III, and Tristan Lee Kuchta; Fiance, Trisha K. Zelaya; two step children, Miguel and Selena Zelaya; a sister, Julia Gross and husband, Bill; grandmother, Patricia Greenwalt; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; a family friend, Richard Bartel.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Brighter Days Bible Church, Mount Jackson.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
