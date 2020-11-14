1/
Joseph Charles "J.C." Lawson
1969 - 2020
Joseph Charles "J.C." Lawson, 51, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on November 11, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held for J.C. from 6-8 P.M. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.

J.C. was born on February 7, 1969 in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Martha Lawson and James Curtis Lawson Sr. He was also preceded in death by one brother, James Curtis Lawson Jr.

J.C. was proud to be a former volunteer fire rescue member at the Front Royal Fire Department. He never met a stranger, was a lover of nature and was an avid Cowboys fan.

Surviving J.C. is his loving wife of 31 years, Cheryl Maureen Lawson; his children, Jessica McGee, Carla Lawson and Caleb Lawson; his siblings, Sheila Bender, John Lawson and Pat Andrews; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County or to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
