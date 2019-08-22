Joseph Dominic Dannucci, 95, of Woodstock, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Dannucci was born October 23, 1923 in Bound Brook, New Jersey, son of the late Ralph and Rose Bambo Dannucci.
He was an army veteran of World War II serving as a radio operator for the 3rd Infantry Division. He served 22 months in the European Theatre and participated in four major campaigns. He received the Purple Heart and Oak Leaf Cluster for wounds received in Italy and Germany.
He received his Bachelor's Degree and Masters Degree from the Julliard School of Music.
He formerly worked as a string music teacher at Chatham High School in Chatham, New Jersey, and as an interpreter for Colonial Williamsburg.
He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and performed locally as a violinist.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Gregory Paul Dannucci and Robert James Dannucci.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Campbell Dannucci, whom he married August 17, 1952; daughter, Pamela Dannucci Imbimbo and husband Donald of New Jersey; son, Keith Joseph Dannucci of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Sarah Imbimbo and Daniel Imbimbo and wife Laurie Brooks; and two great grandchildren, Ella and Chloe Imbimbo.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 310, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Joseph enjoyed fishing, rose gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 22, 2019