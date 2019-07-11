Joseph Franklin Elbon, 87, of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. Elbon will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Freund officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery with full military honors conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Elbon was born December 7, 1931 in Shenandoah County, VA, a son of the late Jasper William and Esther May Spiker Elbon.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired school teacher with Frederick County Public Schools.
Mr. Elbon was a member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge 403 and the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Foster, Ruth Painter and Margaret Clem; along with two brothers, James Elbon and William "Bill" Elbon.
Survivors include his sister, Doris Elbon Walker of Strasburg, VA; brothers. Raymond Elbon of Toms Brook, VA, Robert Elbon of Lebanon Church, VA and Jerry Elbon of Strasburg, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steve Sherman, Kenneth Beasley, Deryl Tucker, Floyd Ryman, Norman Racey, and Granville Dellinger.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Baker and Tommy Grimes.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
Memorial may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 15737 Back Road, Strasburg, VA 22657 or Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Elbon.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 11, 2019