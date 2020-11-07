1/1
Joseph Lee Ryman
1938 - 2020
Joseph Lee Ryman, 81, a resident of Strasburg, VA, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence after a two year courageous battle with cancer and dementia.

A graveside service for Mr. Ryman will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating.

Mr. Ryman was born in Shenandoah County, VA on November 27, 1938 a son of the late Joseph Milton and Verna May Elbon Ryman.

Mr. Ryman grew up in the Fishers Hill community and was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church before becoming a member at St. Paul Lutheran church. Mr. Ryman retired from Federal Mogul in Winchester where he was an electrician for 32 years. He was a loyal member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge 403.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings, Robert M. Ryman, Daniel C. Ryman and Jean M. Bauserman.

Survivors include his loving wife, Dorothy L. Ryman of Strasburg, VA; his children, Karen L. Orndorff (Owen), Kimberly M. Ryman (Chris), William E. Ryman (Kim), and Dennis L. Ryman; his grandchildren, Abbigayle, Brody, Jessica, Courtney and Jordan; his step-grandchildren, Ashley, Nick, Ryan, Evan, and Kaleigh; his great-grandchildren, Addison, Parker, Brandon, Kassidy, Aiden, Brayden, Bristol, Blakeleigh, Leighton; his sisters, Patsy Himelright and Susie Drummonds; one brother Michael Ryman along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Dewey Jordan, Floyd Ryman, Jim Fisher, Granville Dellinger, Roger McDonald and Wayne Hoover.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Smith, Lester Miller and Wayne Barringer.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 193 W. Washington St., Strasburg, VA 22657.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Ryman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
NOV
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Panorama Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
