Joseph Lewis Smoot
1940 - 2020
Joseph Lewis Smoot, 80 of Woodstock passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Services will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. Burial will follow in St. Luke Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. COVID Restrictions will apply for the services.

Joseph was born on August 21, 1940 and was the son of the late William and Lilly Smoot.

He is survived by a nephew, Jonas Smoot and a niece, Lisa Smoot.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dellinger Funeral Home
NOV
27
Service
11:00 AM
Dellinger Funeral Home
