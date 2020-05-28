Joseph Lynn Smeltzer, Jr., 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in his home.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenway Spirit and Word Fellowship Church at 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 with Pastor Bob Vineyard and guest Pastor Larry Miller, Sr. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Joe was born March 31, 1968, in Front Royal son of June L. Smeltzer of Front Royal and the late Joseph L. Smeltzer, Sr. Joe was a master brick layer and contractor. He enjoyed the outdoors and cooking a good meal. Joe was a 1986 graduate of Warren County High School. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving with his loving mother, June Smeltzer, are his two loving daughters Jessica Lowery and Ashlynn Smeltzer; two grandchildren Jaiden Brown and Artemis Cory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Reformers Unanimous c/o Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 28, 2020.