Joseph Lynn Smeltzer Jr.
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Lynn Smeltzer, Jr., 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in his home.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenway Spirit and Word Fellowship Church at 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 with Pastor Bob Vineyard and guest Pastor Larry Miller, Sr. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Joe was born March 31, 1968, in Front Royal son of June L. Smeltzer of Front Royal and the late Joseph L. Smeltzer, Sr. Joe was a master brick layer and contractor. He enjoyed the outdoors and cooking a good meal. Joe was a 1986 graduate of Warren County High School. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving with his loving mother, June Smeltzer, are his two loving daughters Jessica Lowery and Ashlynn Smeltzer; two grandchildren Jaiden Brown and Artemis Cory.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Reformers Unanimous c/o Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greenway Spirit and Word Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greenway Spirit and Word Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Jr will be greatly missed . Jr was always putting a smile on anyones face who was having a bad day . Jr you were always fun to work with .Like us all you had struggles in life but you always managed to keep on trying . You carried laughter throughout your life , Jr always helped the underdog . To know you was my honor. The one thing Jr held with great respect and pride Along with his greatest treasure in his life is both his Daughters and his Mom Prayers to the family
Alice Waggle
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved