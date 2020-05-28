Jr will be greatly missed . Jr was always putting a smile on anyones face who was having a bad day . Jr you were always fun to work with .Like us all you had struggles in life but you always managed to keep on trying . You carried laughter throughout your life , Jr always helped the underdog . To know you was my honor. The one thing Jr held with great respect and pride Along with his greatest treasure in his life is both his Daughters and his Mom Prayers to the family

Alice Waggle

Friend