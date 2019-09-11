Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Malcolm Carson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Providence Point Chapel 500 Providence Point Blvd Pittsburgh , PA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



Joseph Carson, 88, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 with his family by his side.



He was born July 12, 1931 in Norfolk, Virginia to Rear Admiral Joseph Malcolm Carson and Evelyn Weaver Carson.



Mr. Carson grew up in Front Royal, Virginia and received his Bachelor's degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in New Jersey.



On April 2, 1955, he married the love of his life, Joyce Cooley Hammock.



In 1968, Mr. Carson bought into a small business, United Ohio Valley Dairy, located in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Under Mr. Carson's leadership, United Dairy became one of the top privately held independent dairy processors in the nation. In 2000, he retired from the company's operations leaving his sons to run the business, but still served in the position of chairman until 2003.



In 2018, Mr. and Mrs. Carson retired to Providence Point Senior Living Community in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce (Hammock) Carson; children, Jean (Blake) Hamilton, Judith (Jim) Spering, Joseph (Ellen) Carson, and James (Kristin) Carson; grandchildren, Dana, Drew (Avery), Leigh, Jac, Kendon, Keeley, Carson (Sydney), Aubrey, Kristin, Ally, Collin, Will, Sam, Katherine, and Claire; one great grandchild on the way; and many friends, relatives, and caregivers.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Captain Aubrey Weaver Carson (Betsy, surviving); and his faithful canine companion, Annie.



Mr. Carson was a member of The First Presbyterian Church and Friends Church, both of St. Clairsville, Ohio.



He enjoyed golfing, tennis, and swimming. Perhaps he was best known for being an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Twins.



Most of all, Mr. Carson loved spending time with his family, especially on family vacations. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.



Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Providence Point Chapel, 500 Providence Point Blvd., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15243.



Interment will take place Sunday at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the - Greater PA Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or Greater East Ohio Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Dr. Ste. 4, Canfield, OH, 44406.



