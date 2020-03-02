Joseph Patrick Carniglia, 95, of Rockingham, passed away on February 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Hospital in Harrisonburg, VA.
He was a decorated WWII and Korean War United States Army Veteran. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 24, 1924. He grew up in Plainfield, NJ where he graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1942. In 1943, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served for three years as a Rifleman and Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) in the U.S. Army Infantry.
In 1950, he graduated from the University of South Dakota and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve. He was recalled to active duty service in 1951 for the Korean War.
In 1953, he was returned to U. S. Army Reserve status and began a 33-year career with the American Red Cross. He served in various executive capacities in the U.S. and the far east including Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. In the 1960s and 1970s, he served as: Director of the American Red Cross Operations in Vietnam, Director of the Red Cross Services to the Armed Forces, Director of International Services which included delegations to the Geneva Convention in Warsaw and to the XXIII International Conference in Bucharest, Romania and in several South American countries.
He retired as a promotable Colonel in 1984 and retired from the Red Cross in 1986. He continued to serve as an International Services Consultant for the Red Cross. After retirement, he and his wife lived for many years in Basye, VA where he served on the Board of Directors for Bryce Resort and the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival.
Mr. Carniglia is survived by his wife, Akiko "Chris" Carniglia, a son, Bruce and daughter-in-law Patti, two grandchildren Christopher and Kelsey Carniglia, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael and by his parents and six siblings.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Kyger Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Harrisonburg, VA on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 2, 2020