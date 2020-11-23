1/1
Joseph R. Gathercoal
1963 - 2020
Joseph Roger Gathercoal, 57, lifelong resident of Toms Brook, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Gathercoal was born October 26, 1963 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Roger Jessie Gathercoal and Alice Berry Gathercoal.

He was self-employed working in concrete construction.

He is survived by four children, Michael Rickard of Woodstock, Matthew Rickard of Berkeley Springs, WV, Michelle Hall of Callao, VA and Tiffany Carter of Stephens City; sister, Karen Clayton of SC; three grandchildren, Dylan James Rickard, Makynzie Dannyn Rickard and Kayson Martin Hall and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joseph loved to hunt, fish and woodworking. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 23, 2020.
