Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Robert Lewis. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 5997 Main Street Mt. Jackson , VA 22842 (540)-477-3145 Send Flowers Obituary



On Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019 Joseph Robert Lewis, 60, of Mt. Jackson, comfortably and peacefully stepped from his earthly life into Life Eternal.



Joe leaves behind his husband, Roger Rudy; his brother, Chris Lewis and wife Tina of Athens, Georgia; his sister, Sandy Carter and husband Earl of Abilene, Texas; and his brothers, Keith Lewis and Kevin Lewis of Athens, Georgia.



Joe was born October 8, 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the son of Paul John Lewis and Jane Hill Lewis, who preceded him in death.



Joe received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Corcoran School of Fine Arts, Washington, DC.



In 2006, he retired from a career at the Pentagon where he worked in graphics design as a contractor to the U. S. Army.



Joe was a creative soul who loved rhinestones, painting, fabric, and multi-media artwork ­ always having two to three art projects going at the same time. His works included costumes, interior decoration, portraits and still life paintings, and covering anything with rhinestones which stood still long enough to be embellished.



Joe also loved Halloween, using his extraordinary talent and creativity to decorate their house and yard on Gospel Street, Mt. Jackson, which drew hundreds of children and adults to the home each October 31.



Joe was a very loving human being - generous and quirky. He loved people and they loved him in return.



A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3 in the sanctuary of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Mt. Jackson, Virginia, with the Rev. Matthew A. Diehl, officiant, and the Rev. William R. Ballance, assisting minister. Following the service, the family will host a reception for Joe's friends and neighbors in the church social hall.



In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests that donations in Joe's name be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Condolences may be sent to On Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019 Joseph Robert Lewis, 60, of Mt. Jackson, comfortably and peacefully stepped from his earthly life into Life Eternal.Joe leaves behind his husband, Roger Rudy; his brother, Chris Lewis and wife Tina of Athens, Georgia; his sister, Sandy Carter and husband Earl of Abilene, Texas; and his brothers, Keith Lewis and Kevin Lewis of Athens, Georgia.Joe was born October 8, 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the son of Paul John Lewis and Jane Hill Lewis, who preceded him in death.Joe received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Corcoran School of Fine Arts, Washington, DC.In 2006, he retired from a career at the Pentagon where he worked in graphics design as a contractor to the U. S. Army.Joe was a creative soul who loved rhinestones, painting, fabric, and multi-media artwork ­ always having two to three art projects going at the same time. His works included costumes, interior decoration, portraits and still life paintings, and covering anything with rhinestones which stood still long enough to be embellished.Joe also loved Halloween, using his extraordinary talent and creativity to decorate their house and yard on Gospel Street, Mt. Jackson, which drew hundreds of children and adults to the home each October 31.Joe was a very loving human being - generous and quirky. He loved people and they loved him in return.A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3 in the sanctuary of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Mt. Jackson, Virginia, with the Rev. Matthew A. Diehl, officiant, and the Rev. William R. Ballance, assisting minister. Following the service, the family will host a reception for Joe's friends and neighbors in the church social hall.In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests that donations in Joe's name be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.