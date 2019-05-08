Joseph William Goheens Sr., 98, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Life Care Center in New Market.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Mr. Goheens was born May 3, 1921 in Vienna, VA, son of the late Joseph Edward Goheens and Nettie Linwood Van Ness Goheens.
He was an Army veteran of World War II and served in the South Pacific.
He was a retired truck driver for Exxon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Minor Goheens; and son, Joseph William Goheens Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Judith Ann Wildman and husband Robert of Edinburg; sister, Shirley Diehlman of Solomons, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 8, 2019