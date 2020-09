Joyce Ann Hargis, 77, of Fairfax passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Fairfax Nursing and Rehab. A Graveside Service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Pastor Wes Johnson will officiate. Family will meet at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the service for a visitation.Masks are required at the visitation.Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com