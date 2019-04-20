|
Joyce Ann Braithwaite, 77, of Strasburg, VA, went to be with the Lord the morning of April 16, 2019.
Joyce was born December 14, 1941 in Martinsburg, WV to Charles "Sam" and Nina Hillard.
Joyce moved to Strasburg in 1963 with her husband, Jim Braithwaite, who survives.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, Joyce is survived by two sons, Ricky and Steve; daughter, Dawn; two grandsons, Jimmy and Aiden; granddaughter, Kiersten; two great grandchildren, Tristan James and one expected this summer; brothers, Doug and Wayne; and sister, Helen.
Joyce was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Her joy was raising her children and caring for the elderly in the neighborhood. She and Jim loved working their garden and flower beds with their children and grandchildren through the years.
A celebration of her life will be held in May.
For anyone interested in paying their respects, they may contact the family.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 20, 2019