Joyce Marie Rose Hulse
1940 - 2020
Joyce Marie Rose Hulse, 80, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home in Luray, where she has resided for the past 56 years.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1940, in Upperville, VA, and was a daughter of the late Robert Franklin and Mary Barbara Alger Rose.

Joyce graduated from Marshall High School in Marshall, VA. She was a member of the Springfield Extension Homemakers and the Page United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and also helped her husband on the farm.

On April, 4, 1964, she married Kenneth Everett Hulse, who died on Nov. 8, 2002.

She is survived by four daughters, Jane Hulse, Joyce Hulse and Mary Hulse, all of Luray, and Barbara H. Light and husband Billy of Enterprise, AL; a son, Kenneth E. Hulse Jr. of Winchester; three brothers, Charles W. Rose of Luray, Daniel L. Rose of Winchester, and John A. Rose of Harpers Ferry, WV; a sister, Mabel Smith of Linden, VA; four grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Mary Christine, Nathaniel Everett and Anne Elizabeth Light, and Victoria Grace Hulse; and numerous niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Hunter E., William E. and Robert Franklin Rose Jr.; and a sister, Maxine R. Anderson.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Ralph H. Crabill. Burial will be in the Beahmás Chapel Cemetery in Luray.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835; or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Fourth Floor, Winchester, VA 22601.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
187 E. Main Street
Luray, VA 22835
(540) 743-5747
