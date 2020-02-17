Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Send Flowers Obituary



Juanita Garrett Carter, "Nurse Fantastic" aka "Pruney", "Skeeter", went home to join her heavenly Father on February 13, 2020. We know that when the Lord greeted her she said, "I am FANTASTIC" and she wanted to know if they had any PBR in the Lord's house. She was born on February 1, 1931 in Harrisonburg, VA. Her early developmental years were spent in Cat Hollow in Baker, WV where she made lifelong friendships. She graduated from Mathias High School in 1949 and attended Nursing School at Winchester Memorial Hospital from 1950-1953. She was cherished by her family and positively touched many lives in her more than 50 year nursing career which was spent primarily at the Winchester Memorial Hospital/Winchester Medical Center.



She is survived by her children; daughter Sherrie Butcher (Tim) who lives in Bunker Hill, WV, son Garrett Carter (Denise) who lives in Scottsdale, AZ and her daughter in law, Dottie Carter who lives in Winchester, VA. Juanita was blessed with 8 grandchildren (Kyle, Amanda, Isaac, Megan, Bradley, Molly, Michael and Judy) and 10 great grandchildren (Jared, Rilyn, Mackenzie, Hailey, Eli, Gabe, Jacob, Spencer, Kyree and Kolsen). She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Maude and Gilbert Garrett and her brothers, Max, George, Gilbert and her sisters Mary and Viola as well as her son, Harry Carter, Jr. and her daughter, Melody Jo.

She was a proud member of Montague Avenue United Methodist Church and an active member of the United Methodist Women's Group. In addition, she was a member for more than 60 years of the American Nurses Association. She belonged to the Virginia Nurses Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy. She previously belonged to the Eagles Club, American Legion, Moose Club and CERT. In addition, she chaired both the Retired Nurses Luncheon and the South End Group. She served over 22 years at the Winchester Free Medical Clinic.



She loved genealogy and was a wealth of knowledge to her family and friends (she had traced her family back as far as the 1100s where she discovered her family was royalty :) ). She also loved her crossword puzzles and creating memories with her family. Her true passion was traveling and she made it to all 50 states as well as Australia, Scotland, England, Mexico and Canada. Her treasured travel partners were her daughter, Sherrie Butcher, her cousin, Bonnie Miller and her dear friend, Betty Bragg.



Juanita's family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Thomas Keithley officiating. A time of food and fellowship will follow at the Omps Reception Center at Amherst Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, in honor of Nurse Fantastic, Juanita Carter.



Please see obituaries and tribute wall at Juanita Garrett Carter, "Nurse Fantastic" aka "Pruney", "Skeeter", went home to join her heavenly Father on February 13, 2020. We know that when the Lord greeted her she said, "I am FANTASTIC" and she wanted to know if they had any PBR in the Lord's house. She was born on February 1, 1931 in Harrisonburg, VA. Her early developmental years were spent in Cat Hollow in Baker, WV where she made lifelong friendships. She graduated from Mathias High School in 1949 and attended Nursing School at Winchester Memorial Hospital from 1950-1953. She was cherished by her family and positively touched many lives in her more than 50 year nursing career which was spent primarily at the Winchester Memorial Hospital/Winchester Medical Center.She is survived by her children; daughter Sherrie Butcher (Tim) who lives in Bunker Hill, WV, son Garrett Carter (Denise) who lives in Scottsdale, AZ and her daughter in law, Dottie Carter who lives in Winchester, VA. Juanita was blessed with 8 grandchildren (Kyle, Amanda, Isaac, Megan, Bradley, Molly, Michael and Judy) and 10 great grandchildren (Jared, Rilyn, Mackenzie, Hailey, Eli, Gabe, Jacob, Spencer, Kyree and Kolsen). She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Maude and Gilbert Garrett and her brothers, Max, George, Gilbert and her sisters Mary and Viola as well as her son, Harry Carter, Jr. and her daughter, Melody Jo.She was a proud member of Montague Avenue United Methodist Church and an active member of the United Methodist Women's Group. In addition, she was a member for more than 60 years of the American Nurses Association. She belonged to the Virginia Nurses Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy. She previously belonged to the Eagles Club, American Legion, Moose Club and CERT. In addition, she chaired both the Retired Nurses Luncheon and the South End Group. She served over 22 years at the Winchester Free Medical Clinic.She loved genealogy and was a wealth of knowledge to her family and friends (she had traced her family back as far as the 1100s where she discovered her family was royalty :) ). She also loved her crossword puzzles and creating memories with her family. Her true passion was traveling and she made it to all 50 states as well as Australia, Scotland, England, Mexico and Canada. Her treasured travel partners were her daughter, Sherrie Butcher, her cousin, Bonnie Miller and her dear friend, Betty Bragg.Juanita's family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Thomas Keithley officiating. A time of food and fellowship will follow at the Omps Reception Center at Amherst Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, in honor of Nurse Fantastic, Juanita Carter.Please see obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 17, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close