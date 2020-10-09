1/
Juanita Quesenberry Reynolds
1926 - 2020
Juanita Quesenberry Reynolds, 93, of Maurertown, passed away Wednesday, October 7 at her home. A graveside service (mask required) will be held Saturday, October 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Woodstock. Pastor Anna Havron will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Reynolds home, 7015 Back Road, Maurertown on Sunday, October 11 from 2-4 p.m.

Mrs. Reynolds was born November 28, 1926 in Indian Valley, Floyd County, Virginia daughter of the late William Jester Quesenberry and Matty Mathely Quesenberry. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Narrow Passage Chapter of the DAR and the Cousins Breakfast Group.

She was preceded in death by her husband on August 15, 2011, John Calvin Reynolds whom she married on July 10, 1947.

She is survived by three children, Judy Fay Reynolds of Maurertown, Joseph Michael Reynolds (Carla) of Maurertown and Ronald Richard Reynolds (Wilma) of Maurertown; four grandchildren, Michelle Bulatko (David) of Mt. Jackson, Joseph Reynolds Jr. (Becky) of Edinburg, John Reynolds (Kellie) of Woodstock and Jeanette Reynolds (Nicholas Keel), Abington; two step grandchildren, Brandi Funkhouser of Rileyville and Mike Jones of Utah; eight great grandchildren, Cody, Colton, Trey, Travis, Gracie, Kennedy, Josie and Ava; six step great grandchildren, Kacey, Kaylee, Krista, Carson, Colton and Gracie; four great great grandchildren, Caleb, Raleigh, Jax, and Emerie; five step great great grandchildren, Branson, Myah, Phoenix, Weston and Jaxton; and niece, Georgia Lee Stephens (Glenn) of Wilmington, NC.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 3055 Fairview Road, Woodstock, Virginia 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.

The family would like to send out special thanks to Dr. Cardwell, Dr. Martinez and Jannie Miller for the special care given to Juanita.

Juanita loved her family especially her grandchildren and her dog, Lucy. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
at the Reynolds home
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
