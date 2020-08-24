Judith Ann Greathouse, 67, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side. Her friends and family knew her as "Judy". She was born July 6, 1953 in Woodstock. Judy was the daughter of Calvin W. Showman and Helen R. Stone Showman. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior as a young child at Calvary Baptist Church in Arlington during a Junior Church service. She graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington in 1971. She married Joseph L. Greathouse on May 31, 1975. They met in February of 1972 at the Berryville Roller Rink during a church youth activity, and she gave him the nickname âLoveã a few months after they began dating. They had two children: James Earl and JoAnna Lynn. Judy was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, played the organ and piano, and sang in the choir and as a soloist for many years. She also worked as a secretary in Emmanuel's Reformer's Unanimous ministry. She attended Appalachian Bible Institute from 1974-1977. She taught music, kindergarten, and junior high at Rosedale Christian Academy from 2001-2007. She loved to work in her garden and to read. She loved spending time with her family and her close friends at church. She enjoyed taking missions trips to South Dakota and to Mexico with her family, and travelling to Hawaii and Israel on vacation with her husband during their retirement.
Judy is survived by her husband, Joseph L. Greathouse, her daughter, JoAnna Lynn Greathouse, and her siblings Kathy J. Looman, John C Showman, and Jeffery W. Showman.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, James Earl Greathouse.
The family will receive friends and family during a visitation on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Jones funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Steve W. Rebert Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Macedonia Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, financial gifts may be made in Judy's memory to Emmanuel Baptist Church Mission Fund, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
