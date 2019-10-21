Judith Ann Madron Pauley, 73, of Front Royal, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice Center in Winchester, VA. No services are planned.
Mrs. Pauley was born September 15, 1946 in Media, PA., daughter of the late Olin and Ruby Madron of Rising Sun, MD. She was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Rogers and great grandson, David Brooks.
She is survived by her husband Alva Pauley of Front Royal whom she married on November 6, 1962; daughter, Dawn Bettis of Front Royal, VA; son, Colin Pauley of Edinburg, VA; four grandchildren Kristina Bowman and husband Justin of Edinburg, VA., Justin Pauley and wife Tracey of Browntown, VA., Megan Bettis of Front Royal, VA., and Alesia Pauley of Marshall, VA; six grandchildren, Zac, Nik and Aby Bowman, Tyler Pauley, Hunter Brooks and Autumn Pauley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA. 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 21, 2019