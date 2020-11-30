1/1
Judy Arlene (Hamman) White
1956 - 2020
Judy Arlene Hamman White, 64, a resident of Middletown, VA received her wings on Friday, November 27, 2020.

A celebration of life for Judy is being planned at a later date. Friends are welcome to stop by Stover Funeral Home for a viewing and sign the register book on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Judy was born on January 1, 1956, a daughter of Andrew "Andy" Hamman and the late Mary Elizabeth Hockman Hamman. She was a member of the Reliance United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and active with the nursery and bible school for many years. Judy worked at various places including Capital Records, Lear Corp., ADS, BP Properties, Shen Val Farm Market and was currently working at the Middletown Exxon. She enjoyed spending time with her large family and many friends who will miss her dearly.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a son Dale "D.J." White and a sister Joyce D. Orndorff.

Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Dale J. White of Middletown, VA; her daughter Dana White and companion Mike of Winchester, VA; her father Andrew "Andy" Hamman and wife Jean of Strasburg, VA; two sisters, Janice Holsinger (Greg) of Oranda and Jeanette Dooley (Frank) of Capon Bridge, WV along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends.

The family asks that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions made directly to Stover Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Judy Hamman White.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
