Judy Nelson Higgins, 70, a resident of Fort Valley, VA passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Services are being planned for Mrs. Higgins at a later date to be announced.
Mrs. Higgins was born in Elkins, WV on September 8, 1949 a daughter of the late Mason Jesse and Nellie Rebecca Vandevender Nelson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Herman Mason Higgins and siblings, Larry Nelson and Wayne Nelson.
Survivors include her loving husband Ralph D. Higgins, Sr. of Fort Valley, VA; her children, R. Dawne Higgins of West Virginia, David Higgins of Strasburg, VA, Jody Higgins Strasburg, VA and Danny Higgins of Lebanon Church, VA; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her siblings, Jerry Nelson, Sr. of Vienna, VA, Bill Nelson of St George, UT, Lee Conley of Chantilly, VA and Donnie Nelson of Charleston, SC along with numerous nieces and nephews.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at
www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Higgins.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 20, 2019