Judy Kay Ball, 74, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Judy will be cremated, as were her wishes, and a memorial service is being planned for a later date to be announced.
Judy was born in California on January 28, 1946. She lived most of her life in Fairfax county, VA until she made her home with her Son Randy and his family in Strasburg. Judy was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. Judy loved birds, succulents, dogs and buttons. She was an avid button collector and member of the Martha Washington Button Club in Fairfax, VA as well as a member of the National Button society. Judy loved her "gadgets", loved to shop and she never met a stranger. Judy was warm and kind to everyone and she will be greatly missed.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother Mable Hagen, her stepfather Claude Taylor, her loving sister Janice Morgan along with Jan's husband Charles Morgan, her Sister Jean and her life companion Lee Hutchinson.
Judy is survived by her son Randy Ball and wife Lisa, her grandchildren, Gregory Beverly his wife Cheyanne, Randi Ball along with her great granddaughter Isabella Nicole.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions in Judy's honor to the ASPCA of which she was a lifetime member or donate a bag of dog food to your local shelter.
