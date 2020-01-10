Judy Kay Donovan, 74, of Toms Brook passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Skyline Terrace.
Judy was born July 8, 1945 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Roy Barb and Hazel Helsley Barb.
She was a member of Columbia Furnace First Church, Strasburg Moose, VFW Auxiliary #2447, and the American Legion #199.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Donovan, Sr.; an infant daughter, Brenda Lee Donovan; grandson, Keary Kisamore; great-grandson, Brantley Donovan; two sisters and a brother.
Judy is survived by three sons, Tracy Donovan, Vernon Donovan, Jr. (Lorrie), and Daryl Donovan, Sr. (Lona); two daughters, Terri Arbogash (David) and Karen Painter (Randy); two sisters, Carolyn Whetzel and Sharon Frye; a brother, Buddy Barb; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Valley Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Columbia Furnace First Church with Pastor Brian Duncan and Pastor Randy Whetzel officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 10, 2020