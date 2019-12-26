Julia Aldine Souders, age 97, of Berryville, VA, formerly of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Retreat at Berryville.
Born February 15, 1922 in the Rock Gap District of Morgan County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Edward and Myrtle Mae Yost Grove.
She was a member of the Berkeley Springs Church of Christ. Julia had attended North Berkeley and Mt. Wesley schools. She worked as a cashier at the A & P Grocery Store in Falls Church, VA and was a homemaker in recent years.
Julia is survived by her children, David Kenneth Souders of Bluemont, VA, Randy Allen Souders of Maurertown, VA and Roger Dale Souders of Fredericksburg, VA, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wilson Souders on August 31, 2004 and one son, Ronnie George Souders.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV with Ed Floyd officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. - noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
