Julia Lee Scott Gochenour, 94, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service for Mrs. Gochenour will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Chris Porter and the Rev. J.D. Cutlip officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Mrs. Gochenour was born May 30, 1925, a daughter of the late William Guy and Violet Lavenia Lake Scott.
She was a member of the Lebanon Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Grayden Gochenour Sr.; a brother, William "Bud" Scott; and daughter-in-law, Joan Christy Gochenour.
Survivors include her children, Gerald G. "Fuzzy" Gochenour Jr. (Jane) and Teresa L. Gochenour (John Locke), all of Strasburg, VA, and Nancy L. England (Roland) of Boonsboro, MD; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one brother, Dannie Scott (Nancy) of Strasburg, VA.
Pallbearers will be Danny Scott, Jeff Scott, Danny Rosenberger, Jason Wymer, Grant Scott, and Zach Scott.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stover Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657 or Lebanon Lutheran Church, 10120 Middle Road, Lebanon Church, VA 22641.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA, is serving the family of Mrs. Gochenour.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 7, 2019