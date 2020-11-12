Julie Anne Russell, 69, of Maurertown, Virginia was granted her angel wings, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital surrounded by her beloved family.
Julie was born on March 27, 1951 in Front Royal, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Lennis "Cheata" Fuqua Russell. Preceded in death by her brother, Richard Neville Russell, Jr.
Julie was a 1969 Warren County High School, Alumni and graduated with honors from LFCC. Julie was known to be a fierce "Mama Bear" and especially loved her role as "Nina" to her grandchildren. She was a strong woman, fearless and was a warrior up to her final moments. In 2016 Julie underwent a devastating surgery that placed her in care away from her home and family. The last 11 months of her life she was cared for by her family in her own home, which brought her much joy. She loved music, cross-stitching beautiful pictures and one of her all-time favorite memories was sewing with her late mother.
Julie is survived by her children, Neville Patton (wife, Angie), Rebecca Patton, and Amy Minor (husband, Ramon). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Tanner Foster, Gillian Patton, Carson Sours, Cameron Patton, Brooklyn Minor, and Thomas Patton as well as two sisters, Elizabeth Hill (husband, Rick) and Mary Robinson (husband, David). She had adopted many of her children's friends by heart and loved them as her own.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A Celebration of Julies life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhomes.com