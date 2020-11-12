1/1
Julie Anne Russell
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julie Anne Russell, 69, of Maurertown, Virginia was granted her angel wings, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital surrounded by her beloved family.

Julie was born on March 27, 1951 in Front Royal, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Lennis "Cheata" Fuqua Russell. Preceded in death by her brother, Richard Neville Russell, Jr.

Julie was a 1969 Warren County High School, Alumni and graduated with honors from LFCC. Julie was known to be a fierce "Mama Bear" and especially loved her role as "Nina" to her grandchildren. She was a strong woman, fearless and was a warrior up to her final moments. In 2016 Julie underwent a devastating surgery that placed her in care away from her home and family. The last 11 months of her life she was cared for by her family in her own home, which brought her much joy. She loved music, cross-stitching beautiful pictures and one of her all-time favorite memories was sewing with her late mother.

Julie is survived by her children, Neville Patton (wife, Angie), Rebecca Patton, and Amy Minor (husband, Ramon). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Tanner Foster, Gillian Patton, Carson Sours, Cameron Patton, Brooklyn Minor, and Thomas Patton as well as two sisters, Elizabeth Hill (husband, Rick) and Mary Robinson (husband, David). She had adopted many of her children's friends by heart and loved them as her own.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Celebration of Julies life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved