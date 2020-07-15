

June Gail Dickard, 78, of Strasburg Virginia passed away on July 6, 2020.



Mrs. Dickard retired from several years of service with Verizon, and leaves behind a beautiful family whom she loved dearly. She was known by family and friends to be very kind, thoughtful, and generous over the years.



June is now with the Lord and rejoicing in his presence. We thank God for his promise of comfort and salvation during this time. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on August 16, 1941.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Nelson Breeden and Anie Curtis Breeden.



She is survived by her siblings Elizabeth Popp and Robert Breeden along with his wife, Rebecca Breeden. She leaves behind her two daughters along with their husbands, Debbie and Michael Turner and Lisa and Paul Meler. As well as her grandchildren, Alex Russell and Melissa and Nicholas Meler. All whom she loved and touched deeply.



A service to celebrate the life of June Gail Dickard will be held at Liberty Baptist Church in Strasburg, Virginia on July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. The address is 29110 Old Valley Pike Strasburg, Virginia 22657.

