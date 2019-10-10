June L. Andrews Rutherford, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home with her lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
June was born on August 15, 1947, at home in Warren County, Virginia, daughter of the late Harry Edward Andrews, Sr and Hazel Virginia Smith Andrews. She retired from the Warren Sentinel in Front Royal. June enjoyed going to Charles Town and spending time with her family.
June was married to the late Roger Lee Rutherford, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Robin Lynn Rutherford; one sister Barbara Darr; and one brother Roger L. Andrews, Sr.
Surviving are one son Roger Lee Rutherford, Jr. of Stephens City; one daughter Norma Jean Rutherford Woodard (Richie) of Front Royal; one brother Harry E. Andrews, Jr. (Nancy) of Front Royal; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces; several nephews; and a longtime friend Debbie Cline.
Pallbearers will be Richard Lee Woodard, Jr., Clifford Randall Woodard, Roger L. Andrews, Jr., Kristain Andrews, Steven Parsons, and Justin S. Rutherford.
Honorary pallbearers will be James A. Darr, Michael Darr, Harry E. Andrews, III, Matthew Rutherford, and Richard L. Woodard, Sr.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 11 from 1-2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
