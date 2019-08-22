Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Virginia (Triplett) Allanson. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-2523 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jones Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Hebron Baptist Church Gore , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



June Virginia Allanson, 93, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away surrounded by her family Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home.



She was born June 17, 1926 in Rock Enon, Virginia, the daughter of Arlie and Martha (Miller) Triplett.



June worked as a teacher's aide with Frederick County Public Schools for 30 years and worked for over 25 years at Northside Bowling Lanes Nursery.



She was also involved with Round Hill Community Fire Hall Women's Auxiliary, Round Hill Ruritan, and Winchester Rescue Mission.



June married Harry Lee Allanson, September 2, 1944 in Winchester. He preceded her in death June 24, 1979.



June is survived by her sons, Richard "Dick" Allanson (Donna) of Front Royal, Virginia, Ron (Becky) Allanson of Clarke County, Virginia, Robert Allanson (and the late Polly Allanson) of Delray West Virginia, and Randall "Toby" Allanson and (Jane/Benjie) of Clarke County; her daughter, Bonnie Butler of Martinsburg, West Virginia; her sister, Elda Pugh Keller of Winchester; 10 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Along with her husband, Harry, she is preceded in death by her brother, Kenzil Miller.



The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, Virginia. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.



Pallbearers for the service are Scott Allanson, David Allanson, Timmy Allanson, Wendy Bean, Robin Allanson, and Matt Allanson.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 28, Gore VA 22637 or Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 W. Cameron St., Winchester VA 22601.



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 22, 2019

