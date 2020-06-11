I only had the privileged of meeting Justin once at JMU but that was enough to see what a amazing man he was. You could tell he was one of a kind. My heart goes out to Justin's family and friends. It is such an unfair thing to lose someone so young and full of life but hold tight to the amazing memories with Justin. He was someone who left a mark on this world in his 24 years on earth and that does not come easy - he was someone special and that will always remain true. Please know so many are thinking of you all during this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers to you all!

Friend