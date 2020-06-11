Justin Allen Angel
1995 - 2020
Justin Allen Angel, 24, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.

Justin was born in 1995, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the son of Mary Ann and Allen J. Angel. He was a Portfolio Management Analyst with Campion Asset Management, LLC in Vienna, Virginia. Justin was a graduate of Sherando High School, Class of 2013, and of James Madison University, Class of 2017, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Economics.

Justin was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. Justin was a member of the National Honor Society in High School and the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) Fraternity at JMU. He loved watching soccer, enjoyed snowboarding, basketball and playing baseball, which he played his entire life. Justin was on Sherando High School's only State Winning Baseball Championship Team and was selected Second Team All-State, First Team All-Regional and First Team All-District for First Base during his senior year at Sherando. Justin loved hanging out with his friends, playing XBOX and watching his favorite sports teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving with his parents of Stephens City is his sister, Jennifer Mary Angel; paternal grandparents, Janet and Tom Burts; maternal grandmother, Eva Dreckmann and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends and coaches.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Dreckmann.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by check, to Sherando High School c/o Sherando High School Baseball and brought to the the service at Omps Funeral Home to be presented in Justin's memory or online at his GoFundMe page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-justin-angel-for-sherando-baseball

Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
03:00 PM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 10, 2020
I only had the privileged of meeting Justin once at JMU but that was enough to see what a amazing man he was. You could tell he was one of a kind. My heart goes out to Justin's family and friends. It is such an unfair thing to lose someone so young and full of life but hold tight to the amazing memories with Justin. He was someone who left a mark on this world in his 24 years on earth and that does not come easy - he was someone special and that will always remain true. Please know so many are thinking of you all during this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers to you all!
Friend
June 10, 2020
My family and I are devastated by this news. Justins family and mine were close friends who grew up together.
Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with everyone during this difficult time. No words can describe how sorry we truly are.
Gia Kucic & family &
Ann Marie & Joseph Trotti
Gia Kucic
Friend
