Justin Allen Derflinger, 30, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal with Pastor Greg Amos officiating.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home.
Justin was born January 17, 1989 in Front Royal to Amos J. Jr. and Cynthia W. Derflinger.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Amos J. Derflinger Sr.; maternal grandparents, Sherman and Ethel Williams; aunt, Kelly Williams; and uncle, Ricky Williams.
He was a member of Boy Scouts of America, the Special Olympics, and Front Royal Little League Challenger Division.
Surviving, along with his loving parents, are his paternal grandmother, Lacey Derflinger; loving sister, Jacki Thomas and her husband James; three very special nephews, Aden, Aaron and Alex Thomas; aunts and uncles, Dianne and Kevin Ricker, Glenn and Michelle Williams, Wayne and Carol Derflinger, and Wendy and Donnie Atkins; and cousins, Josh, Kaylee, Ashley, Kimberly, Zachary, Angie, Jason, Makinzie, Travis and Leiah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department or to the Front Royal Little League Challenger Division.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 11, 2019