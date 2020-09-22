Karen Ann Paige, 58, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence.
A graveside service for Ms. Paige will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Warren County, VA. with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch and Rev. Stan Thompson officiating.
Karen was born in Winchester, VA on June 4, 1962 the daughter of Howard Philip and Mary Catherine Vance Paige. She was a graduate of Strasburg High School and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. She was a life member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Karen was a quiet person who loved animals and music especially "Five of a Kind".
Survivors include her parents Howard Philip and Mary Catherine Vance Paige of Strasburg, VA along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 156 W. Washington Street, Strasburg, VA 22657 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Ms. Karen Paige.