Karen Asta Stovall, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lynn Care Center.
Mrs. Stovall was born on February 24, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Gerald and Maria Isefdaughter Almy. She was a display artist and a florist. She was a graduate of Corcoran School of Art and design. She was a gifted artist, animal lover, wonderful friend, and devoted mother. She will be greatly missed by those that knew her.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Michelle and Jamey Hough as well as several lifelong friends.
Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.