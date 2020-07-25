1/
Karen Asta Stovall
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Karen Asta Stovall, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lynn Care Center.

Mrs. Stovall was born on February 24, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Gerald and Maria Isefdaughter Almy. She was a display artist and a florist. She was a graduate of Corcoran School of Art and design. She was a gifted artist, animal lover, wonderful friend, and devoted mother. She will be greatly missed by those that knew her.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in ­law, Michelle and Jamey Hough as well as several lifelong friends.

Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 25, 2020
May God Bless you Michelle during this time of sorrow. RIP Karen
FRANK F PAINTER
Friend
July 24, 2020
Our earthly world has lost a beautiful soul. Heaven now has a loving mother, a caring friend, who will be missed by many, never to be forgotten. Thank you for having been with us. We love your Rainbow.
Skip Stovall
Family
